Local & Community
Palm Springs Celebrates Veterans With 29th Annual Veterans Day Parade, Military Aircraft and Fireworks
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Downtown Palm Springs turned out to honor the nation's veterans Wednesday as the city hosted its 29th annual Veterans Day Parade, bringing together military organizations, marching bands, community groups and residents for a celebration of those who have served.
This year's theme, "Honoring All Who Served," recognized veterans from across generations and highlighted the sacrifices made by members of the United States Armed Forces.
The parade began at 3:30 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive, traveling north from Ramon Road to Alejo Road.
One of this year's notable attractions was a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet, which was towed along the parade route, giving spectators an up-close look at the military aircraft. The jet has connections to Navy test operations, the Blue Angels and the film Top Gun: Maverick.
The annual celebration also featured military units, veterans' organizations and marching bands, continuing a Palm Springs tradition that has become one of Southern California's largest Veterans Day observances.
Following the parade, the festivities continued with a patriotic concert featuring the 300th Army Reserve Band. The evening's celebration was scheduled to conclude with a fireworks display near Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive.
Palm Springs has been recognized as a regional site for Veterans Day observances by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Day National Committee for more than a decade.
The annual parade provides an opportunity for the community to come together, recognize local veterans and express appreciation for the men and women who have served the country.
NBC Palm Springs brought coverage of the Veterans Day celebration to viewers throughout the Coachella Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 11, 2026
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