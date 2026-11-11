Local & Community
Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade Draws Crowds Honoring Those Who Served
Crowds filled downtown Palm Springs for the city's 29th annual Veterans Day Parade, honoring the men and women who have served in the nation's military.
Families, veterans and community members lined the streets to show their support and recognize the sacrifices made by service members.
For many, the parade was also a personal tribute to loved ones who served. One family attended in memory of a father and grandfather who was a Marine and passed away in August at 92 years old. They said this year's parade was their first without him.
Other spectators said attending the parade has become an annual tradition. One longtime attendee said this was their 29th year showing support for veterans.
Participants also shared how meaningful it was to take part in the celebration and recognize friends and family members who have served in different branches of the military.
The event brought together generations of residents, creating an emotional day of remembrance, appreciation and community pride.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 11, 2026
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