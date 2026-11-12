American Legion Post 519 Telethon Raises Money for Coachella Valley Veterans

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. – Supporting veterans shouldn't be limited to Veterans Day. That's the message behind an evening fundraiser at American Legion Post 519, where NBC Palm Springs joined local volunteers for a telethon benefiting veterans and the military community.

The live telethon ran from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with NBC Palm Springs' Olivia Sandusky and Pablo Alsina encouraging viewers to call in and contribute to the effort.

The fundraiser got off to a strong start with a $5,000 donation from Dr. Kirti Sunder, a board-certified psychiatrist who operates three clinics in the Coachella Valley.

Sunder's practice specializes in transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, an FDA-cleared treatment used for conditions including depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Sunder said the practice also focuses on helping people dealing with PTSD and anxiety.

One of the clinics, located near the Twentynine Palms military base, serves active-duty military spouses, including pregnant and postpartum women.

Sunder said a foundation established in honor of his mother helps veterans who may not otherwise be able to afford treatment. He noted that TMS treatment typically requires daily visits, creating additional challenges for some patients.

The practice is also working to raise awareness about veteran mental health and suicide prevention.

The $5,000 contribution brought the telethon's early fundraising total to $5,500.

Actor and producer Chris Mulkey also joined the event, expressing support for efforts to improve veterans' brain health through future concerts and film projects.

Organizers said last year's fundraiser brought in more than $10,000, and they hoped to build on that total through this year's event.

Volunteers at American Legion Post 519 helped answer phone calls throughout the evening, with donations supporting programs and services for local veterans.

The message from organizers and participants was clear: Veterans deserve support throughout the year, not just on November 11.