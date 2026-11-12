Local & Community
Families of Fallen Palm Springs Officers Speak Out After Newsom Announces Plan to Commute 548 Death Sentences
Tucked away in the mountains of Oak Glen is a place filled with memories for Zach Zerebny.
For the former husband of fallen Palm Springs Police Officer Lesley Zerebny, the orchard is more than just a place to visit. It is where he remembers Lesley as a wife and mother, and the life they shared before it was taken away.
On October 8, 2016, everything changed. Lesley Zerebny and fellow Palm Springs Police Officer Gilbert Vega were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Coachella.
Lesley was just 27 years old. She left behind her husband and their three-month-old daughter, Cora.
The gunman, John Hernandez Felix, was later convicted of murdering both officers and sentenced to death in 2019.
Nearly a decade later, their families are once again confronting the case after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to commute all 548 of the state's death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The proposed action could include Felix's death sentence, changing the punishment handed down by the jury for the killings of Zerebny and Vega.
For the family of Gilbert Vega, the governor's announcement carries a similar weight.
Vega's oldest son is now speaking out about a decision that could change the sentence handed down for his father's murder. For him, the debate over capital punishment is not simply a political issue. It is about what justice should look like for a family that lost a loved one in the line of duty.
Newsom says his decision is rooted in his opposition to capital punishment. He has argued that the possibility of executing an innocent person and the shortcomings of the criminal justice system make the death penalty an unacceptable form of punishment.
The governor's announcement has drawn criticism from families of murder victims and supporters of capital punishment, who say commuting the sentences could undermine the judgments reached by juries.
Meanwhile, the proposed commutations remain subject to the applicable legal process. California's constitutional requirements mean some cases require additional review before a sentence can be reduced.
By: Alondra Campos
November 12, 2026
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