Food Now Hosts Art of Giving Fundraiser to Support New Desert Hot Springs Food Pantry

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. – As food insecurity continues to affect families across the Coachella Valley, Food Now is working to expand its ability to serve the community with plans for a new facility.

The organization, which describes itself as the largest food pantry in the Coachella Valley, provides food to more than 650 families every week and distributes more than one million pounds of food annually.

Community members will have an opportunity to support that mission at the organization's Art of Giving fundraiser, taking place Friday at the Melissa Morgan Gallery.

The event will help raise money toward Food Now's plans for a new building, which leaders say is needed to accommodate growing demand and improve the organization's food storage and distribution operations.

Food Now has been operating out of a facility that leaders describe as inadequate for its current needs. The organization also leases its existing space, creating uncertainty about its long-term ability to remain there.

Executive Director Tom Trageser and other organization leaders say securing a new facility would provide the stability and room needed to continue serving families in the years ahead.

The need is becoming increasingly urgent as food insecurity grows nationwide and affordability challenges continue to put pressure on household budgets.

Food Now's mission is supported by a dedicated volunteer network, including community members who give their time to help distribute food to families in need.

The Art of Giving will feature artwork donated by local artists for auction, live entertainment, wine from LaFay Wine Bar and food catered by Portavia Restaurant, a longtime supporter of the organization.

Tickets include access to the event's appetizers, wine and entertainment, along with the opportunity to meet participating artists and bid on donated artwork.

Organizers say the fundraiser is an opportunity to bring the community together while helping ensure Food Now can continue meeting the growing need for food assistance across the Coachella Valley.

For tickets and additional information, visit Food Now's website at foodnowdhs.org.