Friends of the Desert Mountains to Host Annual Fundraiser in La Quinta

LA QUINTA (CNS) - Friends of the Desert Mountains, a nonprofit

organization focused on land conservation, education and research, will host

its annual fundraiser benefiting the organization's work next week at La

Quinta.

The ``Friends and Champions'' event will take place from 4:30 p.m.-

7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silver Rock Park, 51900 Silver Rock Way.

Proceeds will support work to ``conserve land, connect people to the

natural world through education and outdoor experience, and support research

and stewardship throughout the Coachella Valley,'' organizers said.

The fundraiser will feature a dinner and live and silent auctions. A

few of the auction items includes an original, signed oil painting by a 12-year-

old artist, who won the youth art contest at the Coachella Valley Wildflower

Festival earlier this year, a private tour and reception of Lawrence Welk's

former residence prior to next year's Modernism Week and a customized electric-

bike tour along the Coachella Valley Link.

``Friends and Champions is about celebrating what makes this valley

special and brining people together around the work of protecting it,'' Tammy

Martin, executive director of the nonprofit, said in a statement.

``The evening is a chance to have fun, connect with our community and

support the conservation, education and research that help keep our desert

landscapes and experiences here for generations to come.''

Ticket prices start at $200 and can be found at

https://www.desertmountains.org/friends-and-champions/.