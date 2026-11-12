Local & Community
Missing Indio Woman Found Dead in Car, No Evidence of Foul Play
PALM DESERT (CNS) - A missing 38-year-old woman was discovered dead in
her vehicle alongside Highway 74 south of Palm Desert, but there was no
evidence of foul play, authorities said Wednesday.
The body of Nancy Rodriguez of Indio was discovered Monday night along
the two-lane corridor, just south of Palowet Drive, according to the
Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The agency said Wednesday that Rodriguez had been reported missing
earlier that day to the Indio Police Department, and police officers requested
assistance from deputies in the search for the victim's vehicle.
Sheriff's Lt. Deirdre Vickers said an initial search turned up no
clues as to the woman's whereabouts, but shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, a patrol
unit located her car.
``No evidence of foul play has been located,'' Vickers said. ``The
investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this
time.''
There was no word on why Rodriguez might have been on the highway,
which is in rugged terrain leading into the San Jacinto Mountains, or why she
apparently left home without telling anyone her intentions.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's department
at 760-836-1600.
By: City News Service
November 12, 2026
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