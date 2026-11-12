Missing Indio Woman Found Dead in Car, No Evidence of Foul Play

PALM DESERT (CNS) - A missing 38-year-old woman was discovered dead in

her vehicle alongside Highway 74 south of Palm Desert, but there was no

evidence of foul play, authorities said Wednesday.



The body of Nancy Rodriguez of Indio was discovered Monday night along

the two-lane corridor, just south of Palowet Drive, according to the

Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



The agency said Wednesday that Rodriguez had been reported missing

earlier that day to the Indio Police Department, and police officers requested

assistance from deputies in the search for the victim's vehicle.



Sheriff's Lt. Deirdre Vickers said an initial search turned up no

clues as to the woman's whereabouts, but shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, a patrol

unit located her car.



``No evidence of foul play has been located,'' Vickers said. ``The

investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this

time.''



There was no word on why Rodriguez might have been on the highway,

which is in rugged terrain leading into the San Jacinto Mountains, or why she

apparently left home without telling anyone her intentions.



Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's department

at 760-836-1600.