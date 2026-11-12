NBC Palm Springs Hosts Fundraiser to Support Local Veterans at American Legion Post 519

Veterans Day is a time to recognize and thank the men and women who have served the country. But for many local veterans, the need for support continues long after the parades and ceremonies are over.

NBC Palm Springs is inviting the community to take part in a special fundraising event Thursday at American Legion Post 519.

The effort is focused on raising funds that will directly benefit local veterans and help provide support to those who have served.

Community members are encouraged to tune in to NBC Palm Springs or visit the American Legion website to make a donation.

Organizers say the goal is to turn the spirit of Veterans Day into continued action, helping ensure local veterans receive support throughout the year.