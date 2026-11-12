Palm Desert Considers $5.7 Million Regional Public Safety Technology Investment

Palm Desert City Council is considering two regional public safety initiatives that could change how law enforcement responds to emergencies across three Coachella Valley cities.

The proposals include a drone-as-first-responder program and the creation of a real-time information center, both designed to give Riverside County Sheriff's deputies additional tools and information when responding to calls.

The first initiative would establish a network of strategically located drone docking stations. Deputies could launch drones directly from those locations to get an aerial view of emergencies and other calls for service, potentially providing important information before officers arrive.

Palm Desert has selected Axon Enterprise for a proposed five-year contract that would not exceed $4.5 million.

The second proposal would establish a real-time information center inside the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station. The facility would provide deputies with access to information and technology intended to support emergency response and public safety operations.

That project is estimated to cost approximately $1.2 million. Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells would each be responsible for one-third of the expense.

Both initiatives would be implemented in coordination with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and would serve the three participating cities.

Combined, the proposed projects represent an investment of nearly $5.7 million in regional public safety technology.