Local & Community
Palm Springs Ace Hardware to close after 16 years at Smoketree Mall
After 26 years in business, including 16 years at its Palm Springs location, Ace Hardware is preparing to close its store at Smoketree Mall.
The store's lease will not be renewed, leaving the future of the Palm Springs location uncertain. General Manager Marty Warnke said the store has become an important part of the community since moving to the location 16 years ago.
“We moved here 16 years ago and it gave us a chance to grow a little bit bigger space, a little bit better exposure, and we have become much more iconic here,” Warnke said.
Warnke said the company hopes to eventually reopen at another location in Palm Springs, but finding a new space has proven difficult.
“We hope that we can grow bigger and better again, but given the market, it's been a very difficult search,” he said.
The closure has been disappointing news for longtime customers who say the store has become known for its customer service and knowledgeable employees.
Christopher Davidson, who has been shopping at the store for years, said he was shocked to hear that the Palm Springs location was closing.
“I was shocked to hear that they're leaving Palm Springs,” Davidson said. “I'm really hoping and praying that they find a new location and that this Ace Hardware and all these incredible helpers are able to carry on.”
Samir Chala also said the store's employees are a major reason he continues to shop there.
Chala said he first discovered the store after moving to Palm Springs from Pasadena about 10 years ago and was immediately impressed by the staff's willingness to help.
“People are amazing. It's a great location,” Chala said.
For Davidson, the store represents more than a place to buy hardware. He described it as a cultural touchstone where customers know they can find help when they need it.
Chala said the store has also been a reliable resource for products he cannot find elsewhere.
“Whatever we don't find anywhere else, we can come here,” he said. “People are super helpful. The product and the quality is amazing.”
The Smoketree Mall location is expected to eventually be replaced by a Nordstrom Rack store.
In the meantime, Warnke said customers can expect significant closing sales as the Palm Springs Ace Hardware prepares to shut its doors.
While the store's future in Palm Springs remains uncertain, Warnke said the company is continuing to explore options for a new location.
For longtime customers, the hope is that the familiar Ace Hardware employees and the customer service they have come to rely on will return to the community.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
November 12, 2026
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