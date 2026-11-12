Local & Community
Palm Springs Planning Commission To Review Tramview Heights Plan Next Week
Residents in Palm Springs’ Tramview Heights area have been asking for a grocery store, and a new plan heading to the Planning Commission next week could help make room for one.
The Planning Commission will review the Tramview Heights Specific Plan, a set of rules guiding what can be built in a specific part of the city, on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The plan covers about 510 acres and replaces the existing College Park Specific Plan, which the city calls a community-driven update.
The city says the plan sets the stage for new housing, neighborhood businesses, parks, open space, and better ways to get around the area. It also loosens land-use and development rules to help attract neighborhood retail, like a grocery store, along key roads such as Indian Canyon Drive.
Commissioners will also consider related changes to the city’s General Plan and zoning, along with an addendum to the plan’s environmental review.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber at 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, and residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
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