Local & Community
Pet of the Week: Pilgrim the Husky Pup Is Looking for an Active Family
Tiyler Messer with the City of Desert Hot Springs joined us this morning with Pilgrim, a Siberian Husky mix who is nearly 8 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. Pilgrim hasn’t been at the shelter long, but staff are hoping to find him a forever family right away.
Pilgrim stands out with one bright blue eye and one brown eye, along with a soft, beautiful coat. Like most huskies, he has plenty of energy and plenty to say, so Messer says he would do best in an active household, especially with a family that enjoys jogging or hiking. Fetch is one of his favorite things, and he loves his balls. He’s still filling out and is expected to grow a little taller.
Shelter staff have found Pilgrim friendly and relaxed with his handlers. He walks nicely on a loose leash, stays calm when passing other dogs at the shelter, and gets along with other animals, including cats, with no restrictions on the type of home he can go to.
You can meet Pilgrim and other adoptable pets at the shelter’s Home for the Howlidays Adoption Event on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wardman Park in Desert Hot Springs. The shelter says every adoption opens up space to care for more animals in need and gives another pet the chance to spend the holidays in a home instead of a kennel.
For more information, contact Desert Hot Springs Animal Care and Control at 760-329-6411, ext. 450, or animalcontrol@cityofdhs.org.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
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