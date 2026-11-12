Local & Community
Young Man Gunned Down Near Coachella Elementary School Campus
COACHELLA (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot near a grade
school campus in Coachella, though the circumstances were unclear today.
Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs was killed about 10 p.m. Tuesday in
the 84000 block of Calle Rojo, east of Frederick Street and north of Peter
Pendleton Elementary School, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's
Department.
Sgt. Mike Kelleher said Wednesday that patrol deputies were called to
the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found Luna
suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene moments later.
Kelleher said the matter was immediately turned over to Central
Homicide Unit detectives.
``No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators are still
actively working to identify the suspects,'' the sergeant said.
A possible motive was not disclosed.
Residences ringing the area where the shooting occurred are mostly
apartment houses, but authorities didn't say whether Luna was inside or outside
of one, or in the street.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to
contact detectives at 951-955-2777.
By: City News Service
November 11, 2026
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