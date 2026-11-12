Young Man Gunned Down Near Coachella Elementary School Campus

COACHELLA (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot near a grade

school campus in Coachella, though the circumstances were unclear today.



Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs was killed about 10 p.m. Tuesday in

the 84000 block of Calle Rojo, east of Frederick Street and north of Peter

Pendleton Elementary School, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's

Department.



Sgt. Mike Kelleher said Wednesday that patrol deputies were called to

the location to investigate reports of a firearm assault and found Luna

suffering from gunshot wounds.



Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene moments later.



Kelleher said the matter was immediately turned over to Central

Homicide Unit detectives.



``No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators are still

actively working to identify the suspects,'' the sergeant said.



A possible motive was not disclosed.



Residences ringing the area where the shooting occurred are mostly

apartment houses, but authorities didn't say whether Luna was inside or outside

of one, or in the street.



Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to

contact detectives at 951-955-2777.