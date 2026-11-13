Angel Light Academy's Above and Beyond Gala to Honor Coachella Valley Community Leaders

The Coachella Valley is preparing to celebrate some of its most dedicated community members at Angel Light Academy's annual Above and Beyond Gala.

The event recognizes individuals whose generosity, service and commitment have made a lasting impact across the community.

Joining the celebration this year are Stephanie Minor, who will be honored as an “Angel on Earth,” and Abigail Grace, an Angel Light Academy board member and co-chair of the gala.

Grace said the event was created to shine a spotlight on the people behind the organizations and programs making a difference throughout the desert.

She described an Angel on Earth as a servant leader — someone who develops programs, supports others and remains dedicated to helping the community.

Minor said she was surprised by the recognition, explaining that she doesn't necessarily see herself as an angel. However, she believes her work is about collaboration and connecting people to make the community stronger.

She also credited her upbringing in a large family and her mother's longtime dedication to helping people experiencing homelessness as influences on her commitment to service.

Both women emphasized that community involvement should be something everyone strives to do, not simply an honor reserved for a select few.

The Above and Beyond Gala celebrates those individuals who demonstrate that spirit through their everyday work and dedication to others.