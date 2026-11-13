Desert Resort Management Donates 250 Bikes to Coachella Valley Children in Need

Hundreds of Coachella Valley children are getting an early holiday gift that could open the door to new adventures: a brand-new bicycle.

Employees and volunteers with Desert Resort Management came together to assemble 250 bikes and helmets for children and families in need as part of the company's annual holiday giving event.

Now in its third year, the program helps provide bicycles to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to own one.

Desert Resort Management CEO Mark Dodge said the donation is especially meaningful for families facing financial challenges during the holidays. For some children, the bike may be their very first.

This year's effort benefits children served by several local nonprofit organizations, including Olive Crest, Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, Golly Lee Center, Variety Children's Charity of the Desert and Martha's Village and Kitchen.

Volunteers say the event is an opportunity to give back and show families in the community that they are supported.

Beyond the excitement of receiving a new bike, organizers say the gift can provide children with a sense of independence, freedom and accomplishment.

As the program enters its third year, organizers hope to continue growing the effort and putting more children on the road to new opportunities.