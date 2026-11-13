Local & Community
El Paseo Hair Salon Celebrates Grand Opening With Fundraiser for Women's Recovery Center
A new business on El Paseo is marking its grand opening with a focus on giving back, partnering with a local women's rehabilitation center to support women working toward recovery.
COVA Hair Salon is celebrating its opening by teaming up with Tranquil Palms, a rehabilitation center that helps women overcome addiction and develop the tools to maintain long-term sobriety.
Salon owner Eric Leonardos says his approach to hairstyling goes beyond appearance, focusing on helping people feel good about themselves while finding opportunities to serve the community.
The partnership recently included a special Day of Beauty for Tori Immel, a Tranquil Palms employee and former patient.
The makeover included hairstyling and makeup by Leonardo, along with a complete outfit donated by Chrissy Armstrong, owner of Chrissy's on El Paseo.
Immel said the experience helped her feel beautiful both inside and out.
Armstrong said the salon's commitment to giving back reflects the values behind her own business and the importance of supporting the local community.
Tranquil Palms Director of Strategic Growth Katie O'Donnell said the partnership was a natural fit because both organizations share a commitment to helping women feel empowered and move forward in their lives.
The celebration continues Saturday, November 14, with a blow-dry-a-thon at COVA Hair Salon. The event will feature discounted blow-dry services, with proceeds benefiting Tranquil Palms.
The fundraiser runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are encouraged.
To reserve an appointment, call 760-636-4250.
The partnership is intended to continue beyond the grand opening, connecting a local business with an organization working to help women build healthier, more independent lives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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