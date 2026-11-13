Local & Community
FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop; Palm Springs Travelers Face Delays and Uncertainty
A nationwide ground stop that disrupted flights across the country has been lifted, but travelers are still facing delays and uncertainty as airlines work to return to normal operations.
The Federal Aviation Administration initially ordered all departing flights to remain grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns. The original alert did not provide specific details about the issue, and inbound international flights were handled on a case-by-case basis.
The disruption followed separate ground stops at Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports, which were attributed to an equipment outage.
At Palm Springs International Airport, the grounding lasted more than four hours before the FAA lifted the restriction.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble Valdez spoke with passenger Caitlin James, who said she was traveling to San Diego when her flight was diverted to Palm Springs.
James said the plane was about 30 to 40 minutes from its destination when the pilot announced an emergency landing because flights had been grounded.
She described the experience as overwhelming and frustrating, saying passengers received little information about what was happening. By the time they arrived in Palm Springs, she said rental cars and hotel rooms were unavailable.
Even after the ground stop was lifted, James said she was still trying to get answers from United Airlines about a new boarding pass and how she would continue her trip.
Palm Springs International Airport issued a statement confirming the FAA had lifted the nationwide ground stop and flights were expected to resume.
The airport warned travelers to continue expecting delays and cancellations as airlines work to recover their schedules and assist passengers with rebooking.
Travelers are being advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information before heading to the airport.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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