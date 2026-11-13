Food Now Fundraiser Aims to Raise $25,000 for Larger Coachella Valley Facility

Food Now is working to expand its services as more families across the Coachella Valley turn to the nonprofit for food assistance.

The organization is hosting its annual Arts of Giving fundraiser and auction at Melissa Morgan Fine Art Gallery in Palm Desert. The event aims to raise $25,000 toward securing a larger facility.

According to Food Now executives, the demand for food assistance has increased more than 60% in recent years, returning to levels seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit says it has outgrown its current space, and its lease is ending. The fundraiser marks the beginning of a capital campaign to help pay for a move into a larger building next year.

Food Now distributes more than one million pounds of food throughout the Coachella Valley each year. Its services also include weekend meals for 270 children across nine schools.

The fundraiser featured artwork donated by 20 local artists, along with food, wine, live entertainment and additional auction items.

The event will continue until 8 p.m. Community members who could not attend were encouraged to contribute online at foodnowdhs.org.