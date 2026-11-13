Local & Community

Friends of the Desert Mountains to Host Annual Conservation Fundraiser in La Quinta

A local nonprofit is bringing the community together to support conservation and protect the Coachella Valley's natural landscapes.

Friends of the Desert Mountains will host its annual Friends and Champions fundraiser next Wednesday, November 18, at SilverRock Park in La Quinta.

The event runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will feature dinner, along with live and silent auctions.

Proceeds will support the organization's work in land conservation, environmental education and research throughout the Coachella Valley.

Tickets start at $200 and are available through the Friends of the Desert Mountains website.

By: NBC Palm Springs

November 13, 2026

Friends of the Desert MountainsFriends and Champions fundraiserLa Quinta eventsSilverRock ParkCoachella Valley conservationland preservationenvironmental educationdesert conservation
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Friends of the Desert Mountains to Host Annual Conservation Fundraiser in La Quinta