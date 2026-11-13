La Quinta Cove Post Office Closes After Today

Friday, Nov. 13, is the last day to use the La Quinta Cove Post Office. Starting Saturday, the United States Postal Service is suspending service at the location on Avenida Bermudas after losing its lease.

Retail and P.O. Box services are moving to the La Quinta Main Post Office at 79125 Corporate Centre Drive, about 3 miles away. That location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. P.O. Box holders can reach their boxes in the lobby 24 hours a day.

The main post office also offers passport services, USPS Smart Lockers, and self-serve kiosks.

The Postal Service has not said whether the Cove location will reopen.

Customers can also buy stamps, hold their mail, and print shipping labels online, or find other nearby locations through the Post Office Locator, according to the USPS website.



