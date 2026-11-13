Local & Community
La Quinta Cove Post Office to Suspend Service as Retail and P.O. Boxes Move to Main Location
The La Quinta Cove post office is preparing to close its doors, with Friday marking the final day for customers to use the location on Avenida Bermudez.
The United States Postal Service says service will be suspended beginning Saturday after the location lost its lease.
Retail services and P.O. Box operations will move to the main La Quinta post office on Corporate Center Drive, approximately three miles away.
The main post office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Customers with P.O. Boxes can access their mail in the lobby 24 hours a day.
The location also offers passport services, smart lockers and self-service kiosks.
The change is disappointing for some residents who say the closure takes away from La Quinta's small-town atmosphere. One resident reflected on other businesses that have closed, including a former bank and several small shops, saying the changes have been difficult to see.
The post office suspension comes amid a week of business closures across the Coachella Valley, including the Old Spaghetti Factory in Rancho Mirage and Ace Hardware in Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 13, 2026
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