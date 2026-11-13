La Quinta's 19th Annual Fall Family Festival Set for Sunday at SilverRock Park

Families across the Coachella Valley are invited to enjoy a day of entertainment, activities and community resources this weekend at La Quinta's annual Fall Family Festival.

The 19th annual event takes place Sunday, November 15, at SilverRock Park in La Quinta.

Organizers say more than 70 vendors will be on hand, along with games, arts and crafts, live entertainment, a petting zoo and pony rides.

Families can also participate in child safety demonstrations, including free car seat safety checks provided by the California Highway Patrol.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.