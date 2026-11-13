Local Designer Creates Custom Bags for WTA Finals' Top 28 Players

A local fashion designer is bringing a touch of desert style to the international tennis stage with an exclusive collection created for the WTA Finals.

The designer, who previously worked at Mattel, said she launched her brand after realizing she couldn't find the type of sports-inspired accessories she wanted for herself.

For this year's WTA Finals, the brand was commissioned to create a custom piece for the tournament's 28 top players.

The featured bag, called the 24-7 bag, showcases an original illustration by local artist Emily Barossa. The design, called the “Desert Set,” celebrates the glamour of desert living with imagery inspired by palm trees, pools and sunglasses.

The artwork was printed onto leather in Italy before being shipped to Los Angeles, where the designer's atelier assembled the finished bags with custom details.

The collection also includes the Billy bag and an iconic leather visor designed for active lifestyles. The visor features a breathable leather exterior, moisture-wicking lining and memory foam padding for comfort during sports and other activities.

The designer said her goal is to combine fashion and function, creating accessories that look polished while standing up to an active lifestyle.

The custom WTA Finals bags offer a showcase for desert-inspired design on an international stage.