Meet Mason: He Brought Smiles to an Assisted Living Community

It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Mason, a two-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since June. Jen got a special request to bring him to an assisted living community in Palm Springs.

Mason was a little bashful when they first arrived, but as they made their way around the courtyard, he warmed up and started saying hello. He was great on leash, gentle with everyone he met, and happy to take every treat that came his way.

“Taking shelter dogs out gives you a chance to see what they’re like around people and how they settle in somewhere new,” Jen said. “I saw how happy people were just to have Mason beside them. I think somebody out there needs him just as much as he needs them.”

If you’re interested in adopting Mason, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1925152.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



