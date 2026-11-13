New Barbie Honors Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the First Native American Physician

A new Barbie doll is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American physician in the United States.

Mattel is honoring Picotte, a member of the Omaha Tribe, with a doll recognizing her groundbreaking achievements and the barriers she overcame in the late 1800s.

Born in 1865, Picotte earned her medical degree in 1889, at a time when both women and Native Americans faced significant obstacles to education and professional opportunities.

For members of the Omaha Tribe, the doll represents more than a toy. Community members say it gives children an opportunity to see someone who overcame enormous challenges and imagine what they can accomplish themselves.

Picotte's legacy also includes her efforts to improve healthcare and advocate for Native Americans to be treated equally. She navigated two worlds, working to preserve her culture and traditions while meeting the expectations of Western society.

Her great-granddaughter, also named Susan Picotte, attended the doll's unveiling and said the recognition would have meant a great deal to her father, who worried that future generations might not know about Dr. Susan's accomplishments.

The new Barbie is helping introduce Picotte's story to a wider audience, inspiring children to push past barriers and pursue their dreams.

The doll is available while supplies last.