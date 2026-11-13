Palm Desert Approves $1.2 Million Real-Time Information Center, Delays Drone Program

Palm Desert is moving forward with plans for a new real-time information center at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station, but a proposed law enforcement drone program will have to wait.

The City Council voted 4-1 to approve the information center, which will give deputies access to live video feeds and mapping tools during emergencies and large events.

The project carries a $1.2 million price tag, which will be split equally among Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells.

Council members delayed a separate vote on a proposed drone program that would feed information into the center. The delay came after all 35 people who submitted written comments to the city opposed the proposal.

The city and Sheriff's Department will now hold online and in-person community meetings to gather feedback before the council considers the drone program again.

A final vote is expected in January.