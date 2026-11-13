Palm Springs Unified celebrates Pride Month, highlights student support through Alliance Club

Palm Springs Unified School District is celebrating Pride Month by highlighting the importance of creating welcoming and supportive spaces for LGBTQ+ students and staff across the district.

One example is the Alliance Club at Raymond Cree Middle School, where students can connect with others, talk openly and feel accepted for who they are. The club welcomes LGBTQ+ students and allies and has been part of the school community for nearly 20 years.

Founded by Andy Eiseman, the Alliance Club was the first middle school Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) in the Coachella Valley.

Co-advisor Melissa Harrell said having a visible space where students know they are welcome can make a lasting difference, especially for those who may not have experienced that kind of support growing up.

"Visibility is very important. So students being able to just see that there's a club that exists for anyone, you know, everyone is welcome," Harrell said.

Harrell and her wife, Jacqueline Langdon, both work at Raymond Cree, and their two children are also part of the district. The family has participated in the Palm Springs Pride Parade together many times.

Harrell said the parade is a powerful reminder of the support that exists throughout the community.

"I remember the first time I was walking in the Pride Parade. I just started crying because both sides of the street lined with people as far as you can see, up on the sidewalks, all the way down, cheering," she said.

This year, the Raymond Cree Alliance Club once again joined the Palm Springs Pride Parade, alongside students and staff from across the district.

For students, participating in the parade was about more than celebrating Pride. It was an opportunity to see themselves represented and experience acceptance alongside their peers.

"The Pride Parade is almost a showcase of other people like you, and how instead of being discriminated against, you can be celebrated in large groups of people and with your peers," said student Grace Brown.

Brown said having the Alliance Club has also given her a place to talk about her identity and school experiences.

"Being part of the LGBTQ community myself, it's very important to see myself represented in other people because, like, if there was no Alliance Club, I might have nobody to talk to about how I am and my school experiences," Brown said. "With it, I have just a place to be me."

Student Avery Harrell Langdon said seeing others who share similar experiences helps her feel supported.

"It makes me feel like I'm supported. Like I know I'm supported from seeing that there's other people like me," she said.

Marchessa Vigilante said the club gives students a place where they can feel comfortable being themselves, regardless of their identity or who they love.

"I'm just really excited to walk in the Pride Parade because I feel like it's just like a way to showcase who I am and show it to the world," Vigilante said.

Student Samantha Bradley said the club is especially important for students who may not have the same support outside of school.

"Even if you don't have support at home, you can still have a place at school to be comfortable," Bradley said.

For Harrell, the students are what make the club meaningful.

"Without the amazing students, we would not have a club. We are here for them and because of them. I admire them," she said.

Palm Springs Unified said its commitment to inclusion extends beyond Pride Month, with the goal of making sure every student and staff member feels welcomed, supported and accepted throughout the school year.