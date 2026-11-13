Passes for 2027 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to Go on Sale Today

INDIO (CNS) - Passes for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts

Festival will go on sale at noon today, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA set

to headline the two-weekend event.



Passes will be available at coachella.com.



Dua Lipa and SZA, both of whom have previously appeared at Coachella

as featured or guest artists, will make their headline debuts. Tame Impala will

return as a headliner after performing in 2019.



Other artists on the lineup include Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer,

Don Toliver, Becky G, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy and Daddy Yankee.



The festival will take place April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire

Polo Club, 81-800 51st Ave.



Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter and producer, renewed its

exclusive livestream and content partnership with YouTube through 2030 in

September.



``YouTube returns in 2027 for its 15th year as the exclusive

livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the official YouTube channel,

bringing the legendary performances and so much more to millions of music fans

across the globe live and on demand,'' organizers said