Local & Community
Passes for 2027 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to Go on Sale Today
INDIO (CNS) - Passes for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts
Festival will go on sale at noon today, with Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA set
to headline the two-weekend event.
Passes will be available at coachella.com.
Dua Lipa and SZA, both of whom have previously appeared at Coachella
as featured or guest artists, will make their headline debuts. Tame Impala will
return as a headliner after performing in 2019.
Other artists on the lineup include Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer,
Don Toliver, Becky G, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy and Daddy Yankee.
The festival will take place April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire
Polo Club, 81-800 51st Ave.
Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter and producer, renewed its
exclusive livestream and content partnership with YouTube through 2030 in
September.
``YouTube returns in 2027 for its 15th year as the exclusive
livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on the official YouTube channel,
bringing the legendary performances and so much more to millions of music fans
across the globe live and on demand,'' organizers said
By: City News Service
November 13, 2026
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