Two Thermal High School Students to Perform at Coachella Music Festival

Two Coachella Valley students are getting the opportunity to perform at one of the world's biggest music festivals.

Isaac Medina and Julio Mora, both students at La Familia High School in Thermal, will take the stage at the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as members of regional Mexican band Clave Efectiva.

The group is scheduled to perform April 11 and April 18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

District leaders say the opportunity is a proud moment for the students, their school and the entire Coachella Valley Unified School District community.

The performances will give the students a chance to share their musical talents with audiences from around the world.