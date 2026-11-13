Veterans Fishing Derby Returns to Lake Cahuilla Saturday in La Quinta

Veterans and their families are invited to take part in Riverside County's annual Veterans Fishing Derby Saturday at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park in La Quinta.

The event begins with a special workshop for veterans from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by the catfish competition from 4 to 8 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the 10 largest and 10 smallest catfish caught during the competition. The evening will wrap up with prizes and an awards ceremony.

The Riverside County Parks District launched the fishing derby in 2021 to honor those who have served and bring veterans, their families and the community together.

The annual event is held in recognition of Veterans Day and offers an opportunity for the community to show its appreciation for local veterans.