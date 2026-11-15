American Car Wash Offers Snowbird Specials to Help Customers Save

Keeping your car clean can add up, especially for drivers who make regular trips to the car wash. But one Palm Desert business is offering a deal designed to make those washes more affordable.

An American Car Wash is rolling out special three- and four-month packages with unlimited full-service or exterior washes starting at $87.

Owner David Cartel says the full-service option includes employees hand-prepping vehicles with soap and sponges before they go through the wash. Team members then hand-dry the vehicles at the other end.

The packages allow customers to wash as often as they like without paying for each visit. For some drivers, just two washes a month could make the deal worthwhile.

Cartel says regular cleaning also helps protect a vehicle's interior and exterior over time. He compares it to maintaining leather seats, explaining that consistent care can help prevent cracking and deterioration.

For snowbirds and other drivers spending the season in the Coachella Valley, the specials offer a way to keep their vehicles looking their best while saving money.