American Legion National Commander Candidate Visits Palm Springs to Connect With Local Veterans

A message of support, connection and hope for America's veterans came to Palm Springs as a leading candidate to become the American Legion's next national commander visited the Coachella Valley.

Matthew Schuman, a post-9/11 Army veteran and leading candidate for the organization's 2027 National Commander position, stopped in Palm Springs as part of a nationwide tour of American Legion posts.

If elected, Schuman could make history as the first veteran of his generation to lead the organization.

Schuman says much of his career over the past 15 years has focused on veterans advocacy, including efforts to expand access to health care, home loans and mental health services.

He pointed to the VA Mission Act, which expanded opportunities for veterans to receive health care in their communities when VA facilities are too far away or appointments take too long.

Schuman also emphasized the need to connect more veterans with VA services. He said approximately nine million veterans are enrolled in the VA health care system, while an estimated 15 million veterans live in the country.

He also cited concerns about veteran suicide, saying many veterans who die by suicide are not using VA services.

American Legion leaders say connecting veterans with the organization and their local communities can help address isolation and provide support, particularly for those adjusting to life after military service.