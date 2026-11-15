Billie Jean King Discusses Equality and the Future of Women's Tennis

Tennis legend Billie Jean King brought a message of equality and progress to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

King, who founded the Women's Tennis Association, held a media panel ahead of the WTA Finals to discuss the organization's brand story and the future of women's tennis.

She said women's tennis has made significant progress, but there is still work to do to achieve equality.

King also challenged professional sports leagues, including the NFL and MLB, to help move society forward.

A longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, King also shared her thoughts on the recent midterm elections. She encouraged people to move beyond the results and focus on what comes next.

King was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 for her lifelong advocacy for gender equality.