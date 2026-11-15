Cathedral City Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Newly Renovated Playground

Children at the Cathedral City Boys & Girls Club have a newly renovated outdoor space to enjoy, following the grand opening of the club’s updated playground.

The project transformed approximately 4,000 square feet of outdoor play space, adding artificial turf, updated play structures, a new shade structure and picnic tables.

The renovation came after an unexpected emergency left the previous play area in disrepair. According to the club, roots from a large tree damaged underground plumbing, ultimately disrupting the entire space.

Club representatives say community support played a major role in making the renovation possible.

After the situation was shared publicly, community members and supporters stepped forward to help fund and complete the improvements.

The newly renovated playground is designed to give children a welcoming place to play, spend time together and enjoy the outdoors.

The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebration with the community.