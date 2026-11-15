Coachella Animal Network Celebrates 10th Annual Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Coachella Animal Network or C.A.N celebrated its 10th annual luncheon and fashion show with a fundraiser aimed to expand access to affordable veterinary services for pets throughout the Coachella Valley.

The event was held at Ruth's Chris Steak House and featured a lunch, an auction, and a fashion show. Proceeds will benefit the organization's efforts to provide low-cost spay and neuter services, helping local pet owners access procedures that can reduce unwanted animal births.

Organizers say community outreach and fundraising events have played an important role in raising awareness of the organization's mission and building partnerships with local agencies and businesses.

The C.A.N reports that it has helped facilitate approximately 26,000 spay and neuter procedures. The Network has also provided vaccinations and microchips to pets throughout the region.

"To date, we've done about 26,000 spay and neuters and probably well over that in vaccines and microchips," said Kim Maguire Hardee president of the Network .

The organization also credited Riverside County and local partners, including Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, for supporting its efforts.

Organizers say collaboration is central to the network's approach, bringing together community organizations and supporters to help address animal welfare needs across the Valley.

The Coachella Animal Network estimates its work has helped spay and neuter more than 20,000 dogs and cats, preventing millions of unwanted births and supporting efforts to reduce the number of animals euthanized.

Through its clinics, partnerships and fundraising events, the organization continues working to make affordable pet care more accessible to Coachella Valley residents.

The 10th annual luncheon and fashion show marks another year of community support for the organization's mission to improve the lives of pets and help control the local animal population.

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