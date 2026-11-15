Coachella Mayoral Race Sees New Leader as Vote Counting Continues

The race for mayor of Coachella has a new leader as additional results continue to come in for the 2026 midterm elections.

Current Mayor Dr. Frank Figueroa has moved into first place in the latest vote count, leading City Councilmember Denise Delgado by 181 votes.

Jesus Quino Gonzalez remains in third place, followed by Frankie Molina in fourth.

The latest numbers show a shift in the standings, but the race is not yet decided. Election officials still have additional ballots to count, and the results remain too close to call.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow the vote count and provide updates as more results become available.