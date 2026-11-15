Flight Delays Continue at Palm Springs International Airport After Nationwide FAA Ground Stop

Travelers across the country are facing continued flight delays and cancellations following a nationwide four-hour ground stop Friday that disrupted air travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the ground stop Friday evening, but delays and cancellations are expected to continue through late Sunday.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said outdated air traffic control equipment and overloaded routers triggered the disruption. The FAA shut down the system as a safety precaution.

Travel troubles continued Saturday at Palm Springs International Airport, where some passengers told NBC Palm Springs they may not be able to get home until Wednesday.

Several travelers said they had been waiting since Friday, with little information about when their flights would depart.

One passenger said an Alaska Airlines flight to Portland continued showing a scheduled departure time of 1:30 p.m. before she learned it had been canceled. She was offered a Monday alternative through United with a lengthy layover in Los Angeles, or a Wednesday flight. The delay could also affect a surgery she had scheduled for Wednesday after booking it a year ago.

Another traveler said a flight scheduled for Friday afternoon was initially rescheduled for Saturday, only to be canceled again after arriving at the airport.

Others described taking matters into their own hands. One passenger scheduled to fly to Seattle said repeated delays prompted him to call Alaska Airlines directly. The airline found him a flight to Paine Field instead, allowing him to get out Saturday.

Airport officials are urging travelers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information and updates before heading to the airport.