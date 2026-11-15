Gas Prices Continue to Fall Across Riverside County and Nationwide

Drivers are getting some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall across the country and in Riverside County.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped to $3.82 on Sunday. That's down 8 cents since Thursday, 20 cents from a week ago and 51 cents from a month ago.

The national average is now below $4 a gallon for the first time since July. However, it's still significantly higher than the $3.08 average recorded this time last year.

In Riverside County, the average price fell another 1.2 cents to $5.41 a gallon.

That marks the 42nd price drop in the past 44 days. During that period, the county average has fallen more than 92 cents.

The latest county average is also about 20 cents lower than a week ago and 71 cents below where it stood one month ago.

Despite the recent declines, gas prices remain considerably higher than they were a year ago, both locally and nationwide.