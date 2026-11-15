Mirra Andreeva Wins WTA Finals Title at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

The WTA Finals wrapped up at Indian Wells Tennis Garden with 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva claiming the championship.

The Russian defeated Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, to take home the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Andreeva went undefeated throughout the tournament, not dropping a single set. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open champion also captured her first Grand Slam title this year at the French Open.

It was Andreeva's first appearance in the WTA Finals, and she finishes the season ranked number two in the world.

Tournament host Andrew Krasny called this year's event a major success, with nearly 60,000 fans attending over eight days.

Krasny said fans had opportunities to watch their favorite players up close, including during practice sessions and doubles matches.

The WTA Finals will move to Charlotte, North Carolina, next year.

Meanwhile, the 2027 BNP Paribas Open is scheduled for February 28 through March 14 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.