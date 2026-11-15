U.S. Air Travel Returns to Normal After Nationwide FAA Ground Stop

U.S. air travel is returning to normal operations after a weekend of widespread delays and cancellations.

The disruption began Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop because of a communications failure affecting all 22 air route traffic control centers.

The order kept departing planes on the ground for about four hours, but the effects continued through the weekend.

By Sunday morning, FlightAware reported more than 17,000 delayed flights and over 2,200 cancellations nationwide. At Palm Springs International Airport, 14 flights were delayed and 10 were canceled, but delays have decreased as of this evening.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says aging equipment and a faulty router triggered the problem during a telecommunications upgrade.

The FAA is investigating the equipment failure. Travelers are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information.