With Thanksgiving just over a week away, Augustine Casino is helping make sure more Coachella Valley residents have a holiday meal to share.

The casino has donated 150 turkeys to Martha's Village and Kitchen to support the nonprofit's annual Thanksgiving Day lunch.

The meal is open to community members who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming place where everyone can come together and share a holiday meal, regardless of their circumstances.

For some residents, access to a kitchen, a place to celebrate or family to spend the holiday with may not be available.

The donation is part of a broader effort by organizations across the Coachella Valley to help families and individuals in need as Thanksgiving approaches.

Community organizers say the generosity of local businesses and supporters helps make the holiday more inclusive for everyone.