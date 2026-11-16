Could the secret to a more youthful appearance be found in the connective tissue beneath your skin? Human Garage founder Gary Lynham is drawing attention online for his facial fascia techniques, which he says may help lift and firm the face without injections.

Fascia is connective tissue that surrounds and supports muscles, organs, bones and nerves. Lynham describes it as an interconnected network that helps different parts of the body communicate.

During a recent interview, Lynham discussed how stress and trauma can cause the body to tighten and contract, potentially affecting how the fascial system functions.

He says Human Garage has developed simple movements, involving twisting and turning the skin, that are designed to work with the fascia and support collagen and hydration.

Lynham also shared what he describes as a 15-minute stress reset, a series of movements targeting the shoulders, hips and diaphragm.

He says the routine can help people feel better physically while supporting the connection between the brain and digestive system.

Human Garage offers free instructional videos on YouTube for people interested in trying the techniques at home.

While Lynham promotes fascia work as a natural approach to wellness and facial rejuvenation, the benefits he describes should be understood as his claims rather than established medical outcomes.