The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning this weekend for its 12th year, bringing three days of entertainment, balloon launches and family-friendly activities to the Coachella Valley.

Festivities begin Friday with a sunrise balloon launch in Rancho Mirage. That evening, the festival lawn in Cathedral City opens with free admission, featuring a U2 tribute concert, a mini balloon glow and a drone light show.

Saturday's entertainment includes a performance by Robin Thicke at the amphitheater, followed by the festival's official balloon glow, which requires a ticket.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy tethered balloon rides, food trucks, carnival rides and an artisan market.

For those hoping to see the balloons take flight, early mornings are the time to go. Free sunrise launches are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Westin Rancho Mirage, beginning around 7 a.m.

Organizers say all balloon activities are weather permitting, so conditions will determine whether the launches and other balloon events can take place.