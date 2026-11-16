A Coachella Valley business is giving back to the community through a campaign focused on breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Comfort Air partnered with Susan G. Komen during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, donating money for every service call booked throughout the month. Company owner Paul Vada also matched each donation.

The business supported the campaign with television and outdoor advertising, encouraging residents to prioritize their breast health and schedule regular screenings.

Vada says breast cancer has affected his own family, and he hopes the effort encourages even one person to get screened.

A representative with Susan G. Komen says community partnerships like this help bring attention to the importance of early detection and taking an active role in personal health.

The organization also encourages women to schedule their mammograms and stay proactive about breast health.

Comfort Air says the campaign reflects its commitment to supporting local families and organizations working to make a difference throughout the Coachella Valley.