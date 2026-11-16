Desert Hot Springs City Council will consider a proposed $78,000 annual expenditure for 26 automated license plate reader cameras operated by Flock Safety.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has used automated license plate readers for more than a decade to assist with criminal investigations, identify stolen vehicles and locate missing or at-risk individuals.

The city first partnered with Flock Safety in 2021, purchasing six cameras. It later expanded the system by adding another 20 cameras.

The annual cost eventually increased to $3,000 per camera, bringing the total yearly expenditure to $78,000.

The city currently has three separate annual billing cycles for the cameras and is working with Flock Safety to consolidate those payments.

The proposal comes as some cities, including Los Angeles, have moved away from using Flock cameras amid concerns about privacy and how information collected by the system is stored and shared.

Desert Hot Springs City Council is scheduled to consider the expenditure Tuesday at 6 p.m.