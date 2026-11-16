Fashion and philanthropy came together on El Paseo as local businesses hosted a runway show with a mission to support children facing abuse, neglect and human trafficking.

The event transformed the shopping district into an outdoor runway, featuring models showcasing fashion and jewelry while bringing attention to an important cause.

Bill Sills of Olive Crest says human trafficking and exploitation are happening in the Coachella Valley, and raising awareness is an important part of fighting the problem.

Olive Crest is an organization that supports children in crisis, including those impacted by abuse, neglect and human trafficking.

Frisante Fine Jewelers hosted the event, with Graceful and other local businesses helping bring the fashion show to life.

Yelena Galistian of Frisante says the event was intentionally designed to bring people together through fashion, sparkle and community involvement while highlighting Olive Crest's work.

Organizers say the goal went beyond showcasing merchandise. By bringing local businesses together around a shared cause, they hoped to generate greater awareness and support for children who need help.

To learn more about Olive Crest and how to support its work, visit OliveCrest.org.