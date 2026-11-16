The Galilee Center in Mecca is preparing to distribute 750 Thanksgiving food baskets to local families ahead of the holiday.

The distribution is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, giving families an opportunity to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to share.

The effort is made possible through community donations and volunteer support.

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers to help prepare for the distribution. Food box assembly is scheduled for November 23, followed by produce bag preparation on November 24.

The annual effort aims to help local families facing food insecurity enjoy a holiday meal.