Local & Community
Know Before You Go: Indian Wells signal upgrades and a traffic shift on South Palm Canyon
It’s time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the road work happening across the Coachella Valley so you can plan your drive. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson says work is slowing down as the holidays get closer, though a few projects still need your attention this week, and a big one in Coachella is right around the corner.
Indian Wells: Signal Equipment Upgrades
CV Sync crews start replacing underperforming signal equipment in Indian Wells on Tuesday. They’ll begin at Village Center Drive and work their way east to Cook Street, Province Way and Rancho Palmeras Drive, taking on one intersection per day.
Expect intermittent lane closures while crews install the new equipment. Gunterson says drivers will notice it most overnight, when signals at the intersection being worked on won’t be coordinated and will cycle constantly. After installation, crews will program and fine-tune each intersection. The work continues through Indian Wells next week.
Gunterson doesn’t expect major delays, though drivers who want to avoid the area can use Fred Waring Drive.
Coachella: Avenue 50 Bridge Project
Construction to replace the low-water crossing on Avenue 50 with a bridge starts right after Thanksgiving. The project will take about two years, and the finished bridge will connect with CV Link.
One lane will stay open during construction. However, because of the heavy construction and changing traffic control, Gunterson recommends using Avenue 48 to the north or Avenue 52 to the south until the bridge is done.
Rancho Mirage: Slurry Seal Wrapping Up
The slurry seal project in Rancho Mirage is wrapping up. Crews will paint new lane striping and road markings at night this week, so be careful if you’re driving in the area after dark.
Gunterson says some roads may end up with a different lane configuration, so pay attention to the new paint, especially if you drive the same route every day.
Palm Springs: South Palm Canyon Bridge Traffic Shift
The South Palm Canyon Bridge project is in its final stage, and changes start Tuesday morning for pedestrians. The eastern sidewalk on the bridge will open and the western sidewalk will close for barrier rail and artwork installation. Pedestrians will need to cross South Palm Canyon Drive at East Sunny Dunes Road or Mesquite Avenue to reach the open sidewalk.
By Friday evening, traffic will shift to the outside lanes, with one lane open in each direction. Northbound drivers will move to the outside lane, and all turns at East Sunny Dunes Road will still be available. Southbound traffic stays the same, though the left turn into Cody Place will stay closed until the project wraps up. Temporary pavement markers will mark the lanes until permanent striping is done.
The city says the project is still on track to finish by the end of the year, though weather or field conditions could change the schedule. Drivers can sign up for project alerts through the city’s project website.
Driving Tip of the Week
Gunterson says many drivers have asked him about long waits at left turns and side streets. CV Sync is synchronizing 21 corridors across the valley, which means balancing major six-lane roads with smaller country club streets. That’s why side streets sometimes wait longer, so traffic on the main road can keep moving.
The project is still under construction and should be done in March 2027. Gunterson says crews will keep fine-tuning the system over the next four to five months, and wait times should get shorter as more intersections are programmed. His tip for this week: pack your patience.
For more on CV Sync and its projects, visit cv-sync.com.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 16, 2026
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