Local & Community
Living Desert Breaks Ground on Long-Awaited African Lion Habitat
After 25 years of anticipation, African lions are one step closer to becoming part of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.
The zoo held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Lion Ridge habitat and the Connie and Bob Lurie Palm Pavilion, launching a project that will transform a previously undeveloped area of the attraction.
Guests attending the ceremony also got a first look at the Lion Ridge Observation Station. The viewing area will allow visitors to follow construction progress over the next two years.
The project will introduce African lions as a new species at the zoo and represents the final phase of its Crossroads of Conservation master plan.
The expansion also includes a partnership with Tanzanian conservation organization Wasima, which works to promote coexistence between people and lions while supporting communities living near wildlife areas.
Zoo officials say bringing African lions to the Living Desert has been a long-standing goal, and the groundbreaking marks the beginning of that vision becoming reality.
The project represents a major new addition to the Palm Desert attraction and its ongoing conservation efforts.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 16, 2026
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