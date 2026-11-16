The Morongo Band of Mission Indians is marking 40 years of its annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, continuing a tradition of helping families and individuals in need throughout Southern California.

Tribal members and volunteers gathered at the Morongo Community Center to distribute more than 15,000 free turkeys to 136 organizations.

The donations are expected to provide more than 300,000 Thanksgiving meals.

Since the program began, the tribe says it has distributed nearly 245,000 turkeys, helping provide millions of holiday meals to people in need.

Several local organizations were among this year's recipients. The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio received 300 turkeys, while the Galilee Center in Mecca also received 300.

The donations will help the Galilee Center support farmworkers, low-income families and seniors as it prepares for its own Thanksgiving food giveaway.

The annual effort continues to bring together tribal members, volunteers and community organizations to help make sure more families have a meal to share during the holiday season.